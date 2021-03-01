Pure White Party draws big crowd in St. Eustatius | THE DAILY HERALD

Pure White party revellers dancing while holding firework sparklers.

ST. EUSTATIUS–More than 900 white-costumed party-goers danced the night away at the Pure White Party with a Touch of Gold hosted by Dion “Mega D” Humphreys at Boardwalk Cafe in St. Eustatius on Friday evening, February 26.

Winner of the best-dressed male competition Raymi Ramirez (right) with runner-up Herman Heemstadt (left).

Impressive outfits, energetic dance steps, excellent musical entertainment and much fun shaped its atmosphere. “I had a great time,” said one reveller. “What you could see is that everybody was happy to make an effort to dress up. Everyone was congratulating each other. It was well organised and very glamorous.”

Highlights of the evening were firework sparklers and a competition for the best-dressed male. Raymi Ramirez took home the first prize, a plasma television set, for his “elegance and creativity.” Judges elected Herman “Grand” Heemstadt number two for his striking navy outfit.

Disc jockeys from St. Eustatius and Saba kept the beat beating and the toes tapping. They performed high on a specially-mounted stage transformed from a boat belonging to Golden Rock Dive Center. From this spectacular platform, they played dance music to please everybody, from line dancing and bachata to salsa and freestyle.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pure-white-party-draws-big-crowd-in-st-eustatius