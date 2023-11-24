PVV Senator appointed new formation “scout” | THE DAILY HERALD

President of Second Chamber of Parliament Vera Bergkamp gives formation “scout” Gom van Strien the assignment to investigate possible coalitions for the next Dutch government on Friday, November 24.

THE HAGUE–PVV Senator Gom van Strien was appointed the formation “scout,” which means he will be the first person to investigate possible coalitions for the next Dutch government. This was announced by the president of Second Chamber of Parliament Vera Bergkamp at a press conference on Friday, November 24 after meeting with the elected party leaders.

In the coming week, Van Strien will meet with all party leaders and map out who is willing to work with whom to form a new government. Appointing a scout ("informateur") is the first step in the cabinet formation process.

Van Strien has until Tuesday, December 5 to bring out his report on possible coalitions. The new Second Chamber of Parliament will debate Van Strien’s report and the election results on Thursday, December 7.

