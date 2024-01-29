QR code stickers not yet available for motorists | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab from an ad that has been running on social media urging motorists to pay their motor vehicle tax online and collect their QR code stickers at the Receivers Office.





PHILIPSBURG–With the first month of the year coming to an end tomorrow and four weeks left until the February 28 deadline to pay the 2024 motor vehicle tax, the QR code stickers are not yet available for motorists who have paid their motor vehicle tax (road tax).

Motorists who pay their motor vehicle tax are being told that an announcement will be made when the stickers are ready for pickup. The reasons for the delay could not be ascertained.

A social media ad has been running since late last year informing motorists that they can pay their motor vehicle tax online and indicating that it is a hassle-free process to pick up their QR code sticker.

In September last year, motorists were invited to sign up to participate in a pilot programme to test the QR code system that will be implemented this year as part of the motor vehicle tax procedure.

The pilot was announced during a live Council of Ministers press briefing in response to a question from The Daily Herald. Finance Minister Ardwell Irion had said at the time that government would have been proceeding with the QR code sticker system linked to the motor vehicle tax procedure as of this year. The implementation of the QR code system means that motorists will not need to change their number plates and result in savings for government. The pilot was to have been conducted on all government vehicles and an estimated 500 vehicles from the public.

A press release issued after the press briefing in question stated that the pilot was an innovative advancement in the vehicle tax process, signifying a stride towards a sustainable and efficient future.

The release had said also that the QR code system will transform how St. Maarten approaches vehicle tax payments, fostering sustainability and embracing innovation. “This initiative also promises to reduce plate production expenses, leading to cost savings for government. The streamlined pick-up process contributes to enhanced convenience, the release had stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/qr-code-stickers-not-yet-available-for-motorists