Qredits launches its 1st Agri-Business Academy | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants and stakeholders at the launch of the first Agriculture Business Academy.





PHILIPSBURG–Small business funding agency Qredits launched its first Agriculture Business Academy last Thursday, which it describes as “a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening the island’s agricultural and fishery sector”.

The free 12-week programme, which blends business and agricultural education, has about 19 participants, most of whom are entrepreneurs in the sector. The course will offer practical training in farming and innovation, entrepreneurship, business finance and sustainable practices.

The programme is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), funded by the Dutch Ministry of Kingdom Relations’ Temporary Work Organisation (TWO), and organised by the St. Maarten branch of Qredits and Social Finance Consulting SOFIN.

“The Agri-Business Academy represents a collaborative effort to drive food security, economic empowerment and agricultural innovation in St. Maarten,” according to a press release issued by the TEATT Ministry. “This programme is specifically designed to support new and existing agri-businesses and fishery ventures and underscores Qredits’ commitment to creating real, long-term opportunities for local entrepreneurs.”

Participants will receive instruction from Lucrecia Lynch and Denicio Wyatte. “Their guidance will be instrumental in equipping participants with the practical tools and insight needed to build sustainable agribusiness ventures,” according to the press release.

After successfully completing the programme, participants will be eligible to apply for a unique Qredits loan of maximum US $50,000 at an interest rate of 2%.

“I am proud to support this initiative that not only builds capacity in agriculture but also strengthens our economy and promotes food resilience,” said TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Martin, who officially opened the academy. “Empowering our people through knowledge and opportunity is the cornerstone of our sustainable development goals, and this academy is a bold step in that direction.”

The programme is being managed by Elwin Groenevelt, founder of Qredits and now-chief executive officer of SOFIN.

“We believe in the power of entrepreneurship as a tool for social and economic transformation,” Groenevelt said. “This Academy will not only help participants build viable business plans, but it will also contribute to innovation and food security on the island.”

Also present at the launch was TWO project manager for the E6 country packages Bernise Stoffer.

“This academy reflects a shared vision across the kingdom to empower entrepreneurs, promote sustainable agriculture and build stronger, more resilient communities in the Caribbean part of the kingdom,” Stoffer said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/qredits-launches-its-1st-agri-business-academy