Quad driver loses control of vehicle, two critically injured | THE DAILY HERALD

Both driver and passenger of the quad were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

PHILIPSBURG–Two persons were severely injured on Friday when they were thrown from a four-wheeler en route to Oyster Pond. The driver and passenger fell into the concrete water drain on the side of the road.

Both persons sustained severe injuries to their heads and lower bodies. They were treated at the scene and were rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM was notified of the accident around 5:50pm Friday. Preliminary investigation by police at the scene revealed that the driver of the quad had lost control of the vehicle. As the couple headed towards the Oyster Pond border, the vehicle suddenly veered all the way to the left and collided with the roadside embankment, causing both passengers to be thrown into the concrete water drain.

The KPSM Traffic Department is currently investigating this accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/quad-driver-loses-control-of-vehicle-two-critically-injured