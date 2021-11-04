Quad passenger in hospital after collision | THE DAILY HERALD

Paramedics spent several minutes trying to stabilise the woman.

PHILIPSBURG–A couple’s all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tour ended around 6:00pm Wednesday in a collision with a passenger car on Airport Road. The quad was hit from behind.

The man driving the quad was unharmed, but the woman was seriously injured in the collision. She fell and remained on the asphalt with injuries to her back.

Paramedics immobilised her spine before lifting the victim with a scoop stretcher to put her in the ambulance for transport to St. Maarten Medical Center.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/quad-passenger-in-hospital-after-collision