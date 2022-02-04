Quads business fined in Philipsburg control | THE DAILY HERALD

A task force consisting of members of the Immigration Department, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and TEATT controllers fined a quads rental company for using the same licence plate for several vehicles on Wednesday, February 3.

PHILIPSBURG — A task force consisting of members of the Immigration Department, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) controllers conducted another round of controls at several establishments located in downtown Philipsburg on Wednesday, February 3.

Among the businesses controlled was a quads rental company on Front Street. Apparently the licence holder had been using the same licence plate for several vehicles. The inspectors had previously instructed him to rectify this situation to comply with the legislation on inspection and road tax, stated a KPSM press release. It was noted during Wednesday’s second inspection that the licence holder had failed to comply with that request.

Consequently, seven quads were confiscated by the police for further inspection and the permit holder was fined by TEATT personnel. Additionally, the business owner was requested to report to the licensing office for further clarification of the situation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/quads-business-fined-in-philipsburg-control