Quality Sweepers implements first recycling programme for Carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Mike Granger of SCDF with Quality Sweepers Director Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming.

PHILIPSBURG–Quality Sweepers will initiate the first-ever recycling programme for St. Maarten Carnival which will finally give St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) real movement towards its vision of an environmentally-responsible festival.

Quality Sweepers has been the contracted cleaning and garbage removal company for Carnival for the past few years.

Quality Sweepers Director Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming explained that from the inception of his venture into providing professional and quality service to Carnival, his goal was to move towards recycling, considering the quantity of recyclable items produced at Carnival time.

“We never did it because finding the actual source to ship it out was very complicated along with the logistics of it. So, we never did it because one thing we don’t want to do is give false or fake information, saying we’re recycling, when in actuality it ends up on the landfill,” Fleming said.

“But after years of cleaning and garbage removal, we really realised we needed to do something. During the pandemic we ventured more into this area with an eye on Carnival 2022. So, we secured the machinery, and we secured the end source, so actually shipping off the island, and we also secured the shipping line to ship it out.

So, with all of this in place, we are definitely confident in implementing our test recycling programme in Carnival.”

He added that all new ventures will have their challenges here and there, so the plan is to be efficient, but prepared, because “recycling is a bit more than just taking a piece of cardboard and putting it away. There’s a lot of logistics to it and we are definitely aimed and ready to give it a great shot,” he said.

Quality Sweepers will start small with cardboard items and plastics, such as plastic drinking water bottles and caps. The company will not tackle glass items as yet due to the logistics and challenges when it comes to glass.

Mike Granger of SCDF said the recycling programme is in line with the foundation’s goals and complimented Fleming for once again initiating a first for his company during the Carnival season.

“The President of the Foundation Mr. Lourens has made known on numerous occasions our intentions towards not just recycling, but using environmentally-responsible products during Carnival. The transition to these products is neither easy nor inexpensive for the number of people we cater to, but we are looking at different ways with different corporate partners who are very willing to assist us with this,” said Granger.

“Mr. Rude has changed the way we tackle cleaning and garbage collection down to a science for Carnival. It does not surprise us that he would tackle recycling. He looks at a problem and no matter how big or small, he tackles it. He could have easily just executed his contract and not bother with us, and our significant challenge with disposal.

“We are grateful for his hard work over the years and grateful for this recycling programme which also pushes us and our partners even more to move on our existing plans for the festival as it concerns being environmentally responsible. Everything in time, we will get there,” said Granger.

