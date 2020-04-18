Quarantine art | THE DAILY HERALD

Some St. Maarteners are honing their artistic talents and sharing on social media while confined to home due to quarantine or the general lockdown. University of Maastricht Biomedical Science student Prasanjit Paul (22) is one such St. Maartener. He turned to his sketchbook to capture this image this past weekend. Paul said the inspiration for the sketch came from being at home and reflecting on what truly connects him to the world. Paul is one of the residents who were in quarantine for two weeks because a family member had contact with a COVID-19 positive person. He came home from university in December and was to return to the Netherlands at the end of March, but ended up stuck at home when the pandemic unfolded. Sharing “lockdown art” on social media is on an individual basis in St. Maarten. The island government in neighbouring St. Barths is encouraging its residents to paint, sketch and draw traditional island houses. Submissions are shared on the Facebook page of the Collectivité de Saint-Barthélemy.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/quarantine-art