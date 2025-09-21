Question Hour with Finance Minister on CBCS’ Chair appointment today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Ardwell Irion will get a chance to question Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs on the appointment process of a chairman to the Supervisory Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten during a Question Hour in Parliament set for 1:00pm today, Monday.

Last week Irion labelled the reported appointment of attorney Jairo Bloem as Chairman of the CBCS Board reportedly by the Council of Ministers as “illegal,” warning that it violates the CBCS Statute and undermines the credibility of one of the country’s most vital institutions.

CBCS told “The Daily Herald” on Thursday in an invited comment that the procedure to arrive at recommendations for the position of chairperson of its Supervisory Board is still ongoing within the Board and that it has not been involved in any decision-making of the kind reported in St. Maarten last week on the matter.

During today’s Parliament meeting, the Minister of Finance will respond to inquiries by Irion. Members of the public are invited to attend the parliamentary deliberations, though all visitors must adhere to the established house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Courthouse in Philipsburg.

For those unable to attend in person, the session will be broadcast live on TV 15 and Soualiga Headlines, as well as on SXM GOV Radio FM 107.9 and Pearl Radio FM 98.1. Audio streaming is also available online at www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx, and via the St. Maarten Parliament YouTube channel.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/question-hour-with-finance-minister-on-cbcs-chair-appointment-today