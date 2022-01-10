Quick fix | THE DAILY HERALD

The emergency road repairs on Front Street started on Wednesday, January 5. The teams are working on the area from the Catholic cemetery to St. Jansteeg from 7:00am until midnight. Although the road is closed off for motorists, pedestrians will still be able to make use of the areas where the works will be taking place. The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI expects the emergency repairs to be completed by mid-January. They are to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists making use of Philipsburg’s main shopping street, both residents and tourists.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/quick-fix