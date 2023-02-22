Quintessence Hotel named 4-Star Hotel in ‘Forbes Travel Guide’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Quintessence Hotel



ANGUILLA–Quintessence Hotel has been awarded a four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide. The latter is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises. The hotel, located at Long Bay, offers a private villa-type feel with all the facilities of a full-service resort. It has twelve suites that overlook Long Bay beach.

General Manager Merla Smith-Halley said, “This recognition affirms our team’s ongoing dedication to enhancing the guest experience with incredible attention to detail. Our Forbes-trained staff always go above and beyond to exceed guest expectations and offer the utmost level of personalised service. We want our guests to feel like family and look forward to welcoming them year after year.”

Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide said, “Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth as people prioritise authentic, in-person experiences. The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/quintessence-hotel-named-4-star-hotel-in-forbes-travel-guide