Rain fails to dampen spirits at official ceremonies for St. Martin/St. Maarten Day in French Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

Dutch-side Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (left) and Collectivité President Louis Mussington (right) prepare to lay a wreath at the border monument.



FRENCH QUARTER–Torrential rain and flooded roads placed a question mark on whether Monday’s St. Martin/St. Maarten Day wreath-laying ceremony and parade could go ahead as planned. However, the weather cleared sufficiently for both events to take place, albeit much delayed.

Dignitaries from both island governments had less space than usual to stand at the border monument due to a river running down the side of the road, but this did not affect the wreath-laying.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the monument by Dutch St. Maarten Governor Ajamu Baly and Préfet Vincent Berton representing the State, and by Dutch-side Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Collectivité of Saint-Martin President Louis Mussington.

Despite the wet and muddy conditions on the RN7 main road, the parade led by VKS officers from St. Maarten passed off successfully under a light sprinkle of rain with about a dozen troupes taking part.

Again there was some doubt about whether the elected officials would watch the parade as customary, but a last-minute decision enabled the dignitaries to watch the troupes under a tent as they were coming in to the finish at Thelbert Carti Stadium.

Seven speeches on the themes of unity and friendship were on the programme and speakers included Dutch-side Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis, President of the French-side Culture Commission Valérie Damaseau, President of the Dutch-side Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, Dutch-side Governor Ajamu Baly, Préfet Vincent Berton, Dutch-side Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, and Collectivité President Louis Mussington.

Lewis, Mercelina, and Wescot-Williams each disclosed their family connections to the French side, reinforcing the often-repeated slogan “one island, one people”.

“I was born in St. Rose Hospital in Philipsburg, but I come from French Quarter,” said Lewis. “This is my neighbourhood and I welcome you. This day belongs to us as one people. Yes, we honour and love our connections to two countries, but in our hearts we know we are one people.”

Damaseau in her address honoured the memory of the late Julien Brooks and Alvin Roper who passed away recently a day apart from each other. Earlier in the day, a plaque was unveiled honouring the two men.

“As a youngster from this district, they were an inspiration to me," said Damaseau. “Their influence not only shaped their generation but also ours. They taught us to lift each other up, support our neighbours and work together for the common good. Together their legacy lives on through each of us.”

Wescot-Williams in her remarks said she followed “in the footsteps” of the late Dr. Claude Wathey who with the late Dr. Hubert Petit created St. Martin Day 65 years ago.

“I took from him a commitment that I still hold dear – to use all my power to make sure that no force, no division, divides this island. Dr. Hubert Petit was the one who delivered me as a baby, and in addition I am extremely proud to say I was married to a man from this very district, Louis Emile Wescot. With his support, French Quarter became a second home for me. That day 65 years ago was created by the people for the people, ours to uphold and protect.”

Mercelina revealed that his grandfather, a butcher from Marigot, would have been very proud to see his grandson now as Prime Minister talking to the people of St. Martin. “History is incredible,” he said.

Mercelina, who came to the island in 1999 as a surgeon, described a different, simpler time of helping each other (French and Dutch sides) and pledged under his leadership to “bring back those days.”

“Nowadays we are following rules, policies and jurisdictions and sometimes we forget that without our rules and jurisdictions we are actually serving the same people of the same island.”

Mussington praised the success of the Unity Flag children’s Parade, and said next year it should be a joint parade with the Dutch side to express love and unity with one another. He also mentioned that if the Collectivité had not acted swiftly, swathes of Beauperthuy succession property could have been lost to unscrupulous investors, depriving future generations of their patrimony.

He said the Collectivité is interested in having a partnership with Air Antilles and WINAIR, and suggested the possibility of the Collectivité becoming a shareholder in Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

Berton spoke on the subjects of unity, security, cooperation and the environment. He had a plane to catch, but not before bestowing the national bronze medal for bravery on the two Territorial Police officers who had been missing from the medal ceremony in September as they were on a training course in Guadeloupe. Gardien-Brigadier Eric Francis and Gardien-Brigadier Enguerran Theodore were the two recipients. They were part of a security detail at a sporting event in Marigot on June 30, 2024, when they intercepted and arrested an individual who was armed and potentially dangerous.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rain-fails-to-dampen-spirits-at-official-ceremonies-for-st-martin-st-maarten-day-in-french-quarter