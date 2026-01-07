Rain washes away poorly-restored roadside, causing access problems for Mount Willem Hill residents | THE DAILY HERALD

A section of the road that was dug up in front of a resident’s home and was not properly restored was washed away by recent rains, making access difficult.

MOUNT WILLEM HILL–Some sections of the side of the road along Mount Willem Hill that was dug up late last year for cable works were not properly restored, causing access problems for some residents following heavy rainfall earlier this week.

“The Daily Herald” noticed that loose dirt at one of the excavated sites had washed away during the recent rains, making it impossible for vehicles to enter one resident’s yard without getting stuck in mud. The single parking spot outside the home in question has also become unusable for the same reason, forcing visitors to the home to have to park on the main road, blocking one lane on the already narrow slope.

Concerns have been raised that the situation is unsafe and disruptive, particularly as the affected section is directly in front of a private residence. Similar issues are being encountered along other parts of Mount Willem Hill, where some of the dirt washed away makes it difficult for residents to easily access their homes. There are reports of some resident’s tyres spinning in the mud before their vehicles can move along the poorly restored sections.

It could not be ascertained who carried out the excavation works to lay the cables. However, “The Daily Herald” reached out to utilities company GEBE for comment, as the company’s name was mentioned as potentially being involved in the underground cabling works. The company is expected to provide a response.

In addition, a comparable situation is noted at the entrance to Union Farm Estate and in front of the nearby Wing Da Supermarket. That section of road was also dug up late last year and not properly closed back. According to information received, no cables were ultimately laid at that location, yet the road was left in poor condition. As a result, motorists are forced to navigate holes in the roadway and walk through mud to get to the supermarket.

The area was loosely covered late last year and has been washed away with rains over the past month, leaving huge holes in the road and a muddy mess in front of the supermarket.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rain-washes-away-poorly-restored-roadside-causing-access-problems-for-mount-willem-hill-residents