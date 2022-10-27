Rainforest Adventure backs culinary event with giveaway | THE DAILY HERALD

A client enjoying Rainforest Adventure Park’s thrills.



EMILIO WILSON ESTATE–Rainforest Adventure Park will provide a complimentary entry ticket to “foodie” visitors and residents who are able to prove they enjoyed five signature dishes of the 47 participating restaurants and bars of the St. Maarten Flavors Culinary Month in November.

By means of its special offer to food lovers, Rainforest Adventure Park offered to play its part in the recognition of St. Maarten as Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, Rainforest Adventures and the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) stated in a press release on Wednesday, when the announcement was made.

“Research by the SHTA showed that two of the factors that make St. Maarten stick out as a destination are its culinary diversity and its wide offer of experiences. Rainforest Adventures offers, amongst others, one of the most scenic views of the region and the steepest zipline of the world. By finishing an island-wide dine-around with a dessert of a visit to our park, we think these two strengths bring together an unforgettable St. Maarten Flavors November experience,” stated Mauricio Cortez of Rainforest Adventure Park.

During the full St. Maarten Flavors Month of November, 47 St. Maarten restaurants and bars will offer a selected signature dish or cocktail combination for a sharply reduced price of either US $49 (three-course dinner) or US $17.50.

A full “island menu” and map of restaurant locations can be found at

StMaartenFlavors.com. In addition, a variety of activities alongside the dishes and a fundraiser auction of hotel weeks, activities and retail products are part of the website.

All participants need to do to obtain a complimentary full access ticket to Rainforest Adventure Park, including its Soualiga Sky Explorer, Flying Dutchman zipline and many more, is to place social media selfies with themselves and the five signature dishes they enjoyed with the hashtags #stmaartenflavors and #rainforestadventuresxm. They will also be required to send an e-mail to

linking their post(s) and indicate under what name a ticket can be planned and arranged.

Main supporters of the project are SHTA, St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and PDG supplies. Other organisations that actively support the event are Sol Cooking Gas, Prime Distributors, Caribbean Liquors and Tobacco (CLT), Island 92 Radio, VISIT Magazine, X104.3 Radio, SXM Talks and Trakx Design.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rainforest-adventure-backs-culinary-event-with-giveaway