RAPF identifies body found in vehicle Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is continuing the investigation into the discovery of a body inside a vehicle at Limestone Bay on Monday, March 31. The deceased, who was found with gunshot wounds, has been identified as 54-year-old Arnold Hunt of West End.

Detectives remain actively engaged in the investigation. The RAPF urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward by contacting the police at (264)487-5333 or on the confiden-tial website at www.gov.ai/911.

In other police news Superintendent Vydia Harrigan and Constable Khimba Lawrence-Maunday re-cently participated in Media Training. The training took place at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Campus in St. Kitts, March 27-28. The programme covered key topics such as public relations, community engagement, media relations, social media management and effective news dissemina-tion.

A release from the RAPF states, “By enhancing these skills, our officers are better equipped to fos-ter transparency, build trust and improve communication with the public. This initiative reflects RAPF’s dedication to strengthening its connection with the community and ensuring that information is shared clearly and effectively.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rapf-identifies-body-found-in-vehicle-mon