RAPF investigates shooting incident at Island Harbour | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is presently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at The Keys, Island Harbour, on Sunday, January 26, about 2.30 pm. As a result of the incident three persons were injured: two are still in hospital and one was treated and released.

The RAPF is appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of The Keys at the time or who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact the Major Crime Unit at tel. 497-5333 quoting “Operation Lotus”. Persons can also speak to any police officer they wish to confide in. Additionally information can be sent to the RAPF tips website by logging on to

www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure site.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rapf-investigates-shooting-incident-at-island-harbour