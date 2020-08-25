RAPF investigating shooting incident at Pond Ground | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Pond Ground, East End on Friday August 21 at around 9:30pm.As a result of the incident, two males sustained injuries with one of them receiving multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where they were treated and subsequently discharged. The police are appealing to anyone who was in the Pond Ground village on the evening of August 21 that may have seen or heard anything relating to the incident, to contact the Major Crime Unit of the RAPF at tel. 497-5333 or to report to the crime tip line at www.gov.ai/911.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rapf-investigating-shooting-incident-at-pond-ground