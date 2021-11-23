RAPF investigating shooting incident | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–There was a shooting incident on Sunday, November 21, at 7:40pm on the Stoney Ground main road in the vicinity of Grillers. As a result, four persons sustained injuries and were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Two of them were discharged while two remain hospitalised.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) reported that they are investigating the incident and have one person in custody assisting with the investigation. The RAPF is appealing to anyone who was in the Stoney Ground area at that time or earlier to report to the Major Crime Unit any information they may have about the incident. The contact number is 264-497-5333. Additionally, information can be sent via the RAPF tip website by logging on to www.GOV.AI/911 which is a secure website.

Commissioner of Police David Lynch said the RAPF take this opportunity to encourage everyone to seek the least violent path to resolving conflict and wishes everyone to continue to be safe. He said it was a shocking incident and should not happen in our community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rapf-investigating-shooting-incident