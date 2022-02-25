RAPF Missing Person Media Brief Re Kimberly Fleming | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Kimberly Fleming was last seen leaving her home in the Cove West End at 9pm on Sunday 20th February 2022. Kimberly is 37 yrs. of age, 5ft 7” tall, of medium built (175 lbs.) and has dreadlocks hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a black dress with a black throw-over.

To date, she has not been seen or heard from. This matter was reported to The Valley Police Station on Tuesday 22nd February 2022.

Owing to the length of time that Kimberly Fleming has not been seen or heard from, this matter was declared a Critical Incident by Commissioner of Police David Lynch.

We are appealing to members of the public, with any information concerning this investigation to please contact the RAPF via telephone numbers 497-2333/ 5333, or you can submit a completely confidential report via our confidential website www.gov.ai/911

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rapf-missing-person-media-brief-re-kimberly-fleming