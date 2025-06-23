RAPF officers undergo advanced training to improve armed policing | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers and facilitators at the training.

ANGUILLA–Two officers from the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF), Lead Firearms Instructor (LFI), Inspector Edson Charles and Chief Firearms Instructor (CFI) Ralph Johnson, are currently participating in an intensive eight-week “Train-the-Trainer” programme designed to strengthen armed policing ca-pability across the Caribbean British Overseas Territories.

The programme is being delivered by the International Policing Assistance Service (IPAS) and fo-cuses on enhancing the operational readiness and instructional capacity of armed officers in the re-gion. The first phase of the training, completed on June 20, concentrated on core tactical principles associated with armed response vehicle (ARV) deployments.

The instruction is being led by UK Firearms Subject Matter experts, with support from National Firearms instructors from Police Scotland and Greater Manchester Police. The training is delivered to UK policing standards and tailored to meet the unique demands of policing in the Overseas Territo-ries.

It was developed in collaboration with police commissioners from across the British Overseas Ter-ritories and aims to standardise firearms training and build sustainable in-house instructional capacity within each territory. Officers from Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands are participating and will return to their respective forces as certified trainers.

Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark said, “This training is a vital investment in the future of armed policing in Anguilla and the wider region. It ensures our officers are equipped to deliver high-quality instruction and maintain the highest standards of public safety and professionalism. The RAPF re-mains committed to building capacity, fostering regional cooperation and promoting community safety through ongoing training and development.”

