RAPF releases crime stats for third quarter of 2020 | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) has released crime statistics for the third quarter of 2020. The release also includes a comparison of crime figures for the same period in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

There was a reduction in all crimes during the third quarter of 2020, despite the challenges of COVID-19. There was a 94 per cent detection rate in serious crimes and 79 per cent detection in all crimes. Burglary remains a high priority crime with 17 crimes more than in the same period in 2019. There was a decrease in serious crimes. The police report that they continue to make gun crimes a priority and have had several successes in seizures of firearms and ammunition.

The number of actual crimes reported in 2020, at 433, is down by nine per cent in comparison to 2019, at 476; and by 32 per cent compared to 2018, at 635. Additionally, the reduction between 2018 and 2019 was 25 per cent for the same period and the brought-to-justice outcomes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 amounted to 27 per cent, 46 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

In the release of these statistics the RAPF notes that it remains committed to protecting the community of Anguilla and will continue to perform its duties at the highest level of standards. It expressed thanks to the citizens of Anguilla for their partnership over the years.

The Commissioner of Police Paul Morrison conveyed thanks and appreciation to all the officers and staff of the RAPF for their commitment and hard work. He stated that crime reduction requires an overall team effort and also expressed thanks to the people of Anguilla for their continued support in the fight against crime.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rapf-releases-crime-stats-for-third-quarter-of-2020