RAPF signs MOU with Police Service of Northern Ireland | THE DAILY HERALD

Officers at the MOU signing with Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark seated right.

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Thursday, November 7.

The strategic partnership enhances collaboration to improve policing in communities and aligns with the Home Office’s strategy for Overseas Territories support and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s guidance on fostering cooperation with British Overseas Territories. While it is not legally binding, it represents a strong commitment to sharing expertise and overcoming challeng-es together.

The signing was attended by Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark and Sergeant Jody-Ann Dunn, a Chevening Scholar currently pursuing studies in the UK. Clark said, “We are excited to work closely with the PSNI, strengthening our capabilities and building a safer future for Anguilla. This milestone highlights the importance of growth, professional development and teamwork.”

