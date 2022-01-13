Rapid spread of COVID-19 confirmed with 3,366 active cases in St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Regional Health Agency ARS in its January 3-9 bulletin (week one) reported 2,561 new COVID-19 cases in St. Martin while as of January 10 (week two in progress), a further 805 cases have been registered from 3,156 tests for a total of 3,366 active cases in the territory.

ARS said epidemiological indicators confirm a situation “never before seen in St. Martin” and urged for even greater vigilance from the population.

St. Barths reported 481 new cases in this period compared to 446 in week 52 with another 76 registered as of January 10 from 442 tests, for 557 active cases. Their total cases since the beginning is 2,927.

Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital as of January 12 has 16 COVID-19 patients and there are two in the St. Barths hospital. Due to the resurgence of the virus the hospital has implemented the “White Plan” for the second time.

ARS regrets to report the death of a COVID-19 patient at home during week one. The death toll from the virus is now 60 in St. Martin and six in St. Barths.

In St. Martin 7,190 combined tests were carried out in week one for an accumulated total of 96,109 tests registered. St. Barths conducted 2,821 tests in week one for a total of 69,831 tests registered.

As of January 11, the total vaccination coverage of the population 12 years and over is 46.5 per cent for the first dose, 43.03 per cent for the second dose and 13 per cent for the third booster dose.

