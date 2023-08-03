RBC identifies another skimming incident, urges clients to be vigilant | THE DAILY HERALD

RBC Royal Bank





PHILIPSBURG–RBC Royal Bank says it has identified a skimming incident that has potentially affected a limited number of its debit cardholders in St. Maarten.

One client showed The Daily Herald documentation that his RBC account had been skimmed US $4,000 all on one day – Sunday last – at an ATM machine. The client has already received a full refund of the funds skimmed from his account.

When asked about this latest skimming incident, RBC said it had identified a skimming incident and reassured that the security of its systems and the confidentiality of its clients’ information is always a top priority. In early July, the bank had said it had identified a skimming incident that had potentially victimised a number of its debit cardholders in St. Maarten in what the bank saw at the time as “a coordinated and aggressive criminal effort.”

“Currently, we are in the process of contacting all potentially affected clients and replacing their respective debit cards as soon as possible. We encourage RBC debit cardholders to call our Client Advice Centre at +1-721-546-7288 if they have any questions,” RBC said.

“RBC works closely with law enforcement to assist with their investigations whenever these matters are reported. Security is critical to our business and will always be a top priority. We invest in and employ industry best practices to protect our systems so our clients can have confidence in their financial transactions. Unfortunately, the elements behind skimming efforts are similarly committed to their illegal activities. The reality is that crimes of this type have become increasingly problematic, not only in the financial services sector in St. Maarten, but for other industries around the globe.”

The bank said it calls upon its clients to remain vigilant during these times. “Be observant of your surroundings when using ATMs. Check the machine thoroughly for signs of tampering such as loose, crooked or damaged card readers. When entering your PIN, shield it from potential onlookers to maintain confidentiality. Regular account reviews are highly encouraged; for any suspicions or irregularities, please call our Client Advice Centre at +1-721-546-728 or visit your home branch,” the bank said.

“We understand the difficulties and stress brought on by fraudulent activities. As such, we are committed to supporting impacted clients and ensuring a secure financial environment.”

The bank said it also provides a number of useful tips on its website

https://discover.rbcroyalbank.com/dont-fall-victim-to-skimming/ regarding how clients can protect themselves.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rbc-identifies-another-skimming-incident-urges-clients-to-be-vigilant