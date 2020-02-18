Ready for revelry | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Martin’s 2020 Carnival was officially launched at the Bacchanal all-white party held at KKO Beach in Orient Bay on Saturday evening.

Words of welcome to visitors and residents were expressed by St. Martin Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau and Carnival Committee President Luciana Raspail. The evening included appearances by Miss Carnival Queen contestants Brigitte Gumbs, Jacinth Grell and Tenisha Carmont and 2019 Miss Carnival Chanelia Richardson, who are in the photo posing with Territorial Councillor Jean-Raymond Benjamin, Vice-President of the Collectivité Yawo Nyuiadzi, Tourism Office President Damaseau and Tourism Office Vice-President Alex Pierre. (Robert Luckock photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ready-for-revelry