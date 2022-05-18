Real estate tax assessments coming for Statia and Saba | THE DAILY HERALD

The Bottom, Saba



CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS–The Tax Office in the Caribbean Netherlands will send out the real estate tax assessments for 2021 this month.

Real estate tax is levied on owners of immovable properties such as second homes and company buildings in Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius. Properties used by owners as their main residence are exempt from real estate tax and are covered by the land tax.

The real estate tax rate is 17.5 per cent. This rate is applied to a calculated income of four per cent of the value of the immovable property. This means that the actual tax rate is 0.7 per cent of the value of the immovable property.

When, for example, the value of a house is US $200,000, an exemption of $70,000 applies. The taxes are calculated based on the amount of $130,000. Based on the 0.7 per cent real estate tax, the amount to be paid in this example is $910.

Only in Bonaire, a surtax of $273 is levied. Therefore, the overall taxes in this year would in this example amount to $1,183 in Bonaire.

The real estate tax rate is increased by a surcharge of 30 per cent for immovable properties in Bonaire for the benefit of the public entity Bonaire.

The real estate tax rate for hotels is 10 per cent. An effective tax rate of 0.4 per cent will be levied.

The real estate tax assessment form states how one can pay. The assessment must be paid as a lump sum. If this leads to difficulties, a payment plan can be made with the Tax Office.

For more information, visit website

www.belastingdienst-cn.nl.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/real-estate-tax-assessments-coming-for-statia-and-saba