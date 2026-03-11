Receiver’s Office closed after break-in, cash stolen | THE DAILY HERALD

POND ISLAND– The Receiver’s Office on Soualiga Road is currently closed after a break-in in which an unknown amount of money was stolen, according to the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM, which has launched an investigation into the incident.

Police Central Dispatch received a report from the office indicating that unknown individual(s) had broken into the Receiver’s Office and taken cash.

During the incident, the suspect or suspects also forced their way into the adjacent Post Services office, where several items were taken.

Detectives and forensic personnel were on the scene conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the break-in and to identify those responsible.

KPSM is urging anyone who may have information related to the incident to contact the police station or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/receiver-s-office-closed-after-break-in-cash-stolen-3