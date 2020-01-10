Recruitment for new Central Bank director | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–As previously announced, the employment contract with Bob Traa as acting president-director of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) terminated as of January 1, 2020. Subsequently, the Supervisory Board initiated the recruiting process for a successor.

CBCS says it is to be expected that within a few months a recommendation can be made by the two governments of the monetary union. In anticipation of such an appointment José Jardim will continue to exercise the function of acting president.

In the meantime, to meet the many challenges CBCS is facing, the board found Ron Gomes Casseres willing to assist as strategic and operational advisor. Currently retired, he has extensive experience in the financial area, especially in banking. During his career, he has had different management and advisory positions and commissionerships in both the private and public sector.

“We are convinced that Mr. Gomes Casseres, with his broad knowledge and experience and his solid reputation within the financial sector, will make a significant contribution to the developments within the CBCS,” stated a release. The temporary appointment will be until latest the end of May 2020.

