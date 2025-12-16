Red and White Parade brings colour to Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Marcella “Lady of Culture” Marsdin and a group of children preparing for the start of the parade at F.D. Roosevelt Airport.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Lady of Culture Marcella Marsdin Annual Red and White Parade took place in St. Eustatius on Monday, featuring different troupes dressed in a variety of red and white outfits.

Lady of Culture Marcella Marsdin (back row, centre) and her board members dancing in the parade.

One reveller had their tiny dog in the parade.

The parade started at F.D. Roosevelt Airport. A Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN vehicle decked out in Christmas decorations led the parade safely throughout the route. The parade had different choreographed dances by the different troupes. Persons lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the parade.

The parade ended at the St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Simon Doncker Museum, where the government’s Department of Culture and Events was holding a Jingle and Mingle Christmas event.

The event was decorated with Christmas theme décor and featured more than 13 tents with vendors selling a variety of Christmas food, drinks, desserts, plants and other items. The live performances started at sunset.

There were various musical entertainment and skits, with the highlight being Ruff and Ready Band out of Dominica.

Marcella Marsdin has also organised a special visit by Santa Claus on Monday, December 22.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/red-and-white-parade-brings-colour-to-statia