Regatta ends | THE DAILY HERALD

The Most Worthy Performance of the 2026 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta went to local boat Ryan Hope Ross’s J 105 “More Zessin ’’.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina presented the team with the trophy, while the winning skipper was presented with a Seiko Prospex 1968 Heritage Divers GMT SPB519 watch by President of Seiko Watch America, Bob Brennan. “More Zessin” also won CSA 6 and a Seiko Prospex special edition timepiece. (Robert Luckock photo) For more of the Regatta prize giving, see page 38.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/regatta-ends