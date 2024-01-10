Regional police support bolsters security measures on Voting Day | THE DAILY HERALD

On Election Day, these 24 police officers from Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire will assist police on St. Maarten.





PHILIPSBURG–In response to an official plea from St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, a significant reinforcement was inaugurated today at the Government Administration Building. Minister of Justice Anna Richardson presided over a ceremony welcoming twenty-four additional police officers from Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire.

During the ceremony, Inspector and Police spokesman Ethelwoldus Josepha disclosed that ten officers arrived from Curaçao, another ten from Aruba, and four officers from Bonaire, collectively constituting a well-coordinated team.

The collaborative initiative is designed to augment the capabilities of the local police force on Thursday, January 11, 2024, addressing the imperative need for enhanced safety and security measures in the community.

Expressing appreciation for the swift approvals from her ministerial counterparts in Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire, Minister Richardson emphasised the significance of solidarity among law enforcement agencies. She stated, “The arrival of these dedicated officers exemplifies the strength of our regional partnerships and our shared commitment to enforcing the law for a safer St. Maarten."

The ceremony highlighted the collective determination to ensure the success and security of the electoral process, reinforcing the island’s dedication to upholding the rule of law.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/regional-police-support-bolsters-security-measures-on-voting-day