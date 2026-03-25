Regional seminar in St. Maarten highlights need for assessment-driven justice reform | THE DAILY HERALD

The two-day seminar brought together legal, medical, and academic professionals from across the Caribbean.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten recently hosted the fifth edition of a regional forensic mental health seminar, marking the first time the event has been held on the island. The two-day seminar, held on March 9 and 10 at Simpson Bay Resort, brought together legal, medical, and academic professionals from across the Caribbean.

Organised through a collaboration between the Universities of Curaçao, Aruba and Utrecht, along with Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS) St. Maarten, the seminar focused on the role of psychiatric and psychological assessments in strengthening forensic mental health care in the region.

Participants included prosecutors, judges, attorneys, psychiatrists, psychologists, and other justice and mental health professionals. Discussions centred on a key concern: without proper mental health assessments, the justice system often responds to behaviour without addressing its underlying causes, contributing to repeat offences and limiting effective intervention.

Speakers highlighted ongoing challenges across the Caribbean, including limited forensic capacity, delayed identification of mental health issues, and restricted access to specialised care. These gaps, participants noted, often result in individuals cycling through the justice system without receiving appropriate treatment.

The seminar was opened by J&IS Director Cynthia Clarke-Filemon, Professor Frans Koenraadt, and Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, all of whom emphasised the need for stronger integration between justice systems and mental health services.

Sessions explored legal, clinical, and cultural dimensions of forensic mental health. Presentations addressed topics such as the role of prosecutors and defence attorneys in initiating assessments, how courts interpret mental health findings, and the influence of language, culture, and social context on behaviour.

Additional discussions examined domestic violence, aggression, and the impact of identity and cultural expression, while interactive case sessions allowed participants to apply assessment methods to real-life scenarios. A panel discussion further highlighted shared regional challenges, including delays in assessments and limited coordination between institutions.

The seminar concluded with case presentations from probation officers, providing practical insight into how policy and intervention intersect in daily operations.

Hosting the seminar reflects St. Maarten’s growing role in regional justice reform efforts. While progress is being made through training and collaboration, participants agreed that strengthening forensic mental health capacity remains an urgent priority.

The overarching message was clear: a justice system that prioritises proper assessment is better equipped not only to respond to crime, but to prevent it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/regional-seminar-in-st-maarten-highlights-need-for-assessment-driven-justice-reform