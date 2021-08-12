Registration now open for 42nd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

Organisers said they are confident about hosting the 42nd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

SIMPSON BAY–The 42nd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta organisers have now opened registration for the annual event.

“Sailing is currently happening worldwide in national and international regattas, showcasing that sailing events can be safely hosted,” Regatta organisers said in a press release on Thursday.

Relying on implementing proper health protocols, safety measures and clear communication, the event is now accepting entries for the 42nd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta taking place March 3-6, 2022.

“That people are keen to participate in regattas is evident in the number of entries in recent events,” said the release. Cowes Week concluded this past week and welcomed close to 600 entries during the weeklong event. Whereas many events have still been hesitant to offer onshore entertainment, Cowes Week opened a Regatta Village hosting a food court, crew bar, live music and many vendors showcasing their products. Another premium sailing event, the Fastnet Race is currently taking place with 337 participants from 24 nations racing from Cowes, England, to Cherbourg, France.

“Whereas most of the entrants are indeed from Europe, there are owners that decided to bring their boat from the USA [United States of America – Ed.], Mexico, and even Japan to participate in these prestigious events,” said Regatta Director Michele Korteweg. “Hopefully, the successful sailing season in Europe and the USA inspires boat owners to make the crossing to the Caribbean to enjoy a multitude of events hosted between January and May.”

Regatta organisers are currently planning an event focusing on delivering safe, competitive, professional and “Serious Fun” racing. The current plan is to deliver on the promise of world-class racing.

All participants will have to comply with health and entry guidelines set by the government and the event organisers. These guidelines will be communicated on the official Regatta website and updated regularly on the official notice board (online and during the event).

According to the release, many enquiries regarding the upcoming event have been received in the previous months, showing the continuing interest of boat owners coming to race in the Caribbean.

The International Maxi Association (IMA) is still planning its first Caribbean Circuit, starting with the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, followed by the Voiles de St. Barths and Antigua Sailing Week.

“The interest of the IMA and many others to come sail and participate in our Regatta is encouraging, and we genuinely appreciate the support. Over the years, we have built a loyal following of teams that return year after year and, of course, we are enthusiastic to welcome them back to St. Maarten and offer quality racing,” Korteweg.

“The Race Committee is working hard on the Sailing Instructions and Courses, to be able to distribute these early to assist with preparations. We aim to engage the event attendees with an exceptionally warm, professional and safe experience, comforted with a strong sense of community typical of our Friendly Island,” she continued.

“St. Maarten started welcoming international visitors back as of July 1, after it implemented COVID safety measures. To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors and residents, entry requirements will be in place for visitors to enter St. Maarten, which can be found at

www.stmaartenupdates.com. St. Maarten is open to yachts, cruisers and private vessels. For more information, you can contact the regatta organisers or go to the official website of The St. Maarten Marine Trades Association.

All racing will take place in the waters surrounding the dual-nation island of St. Maarten/St. Martin, offering a variety of courses suitable for all classes: maxis, ocean racers, multihulls, bareboats, cruisers and everything in between. This event will be “serious fun” for everyone.

As far as the event’s onshore entertainment, it is still under review as organisers are tracking global and regional progress. They are currently building a plan that will deliver “Safe and Serious Fun” during the event in March.

Online registration is quick, easy to use and can be accessed via the regatta website

www.heinekenregatta.com where persons will also find the Notice of Race for 2022. “The island of St. Maarten and the organisers of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta look forward to welcoming you back for ‘serious fun’,” said the release.

For complete information on the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including results, photos, videos, party and band information and more, visit: www.heinekenregatta.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/registration-now-open-for-42nd-st-maarten-heineken-regatta