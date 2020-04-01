Religious leaders to present one-hour radio show today | THE DAILY HERALD

Reverend Vincia Celestine

Pastor Maurice Howard

Pastor Earl Esdaile

EUSTATIUS–Religious leaders in St. Eustatius will be presenting a one-hour radio programme to provide mental relief during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be featured live on PJB50 Radio Statia 92.3FM today, Wednesday, 7:30-8:30pm.

Hosting the radio show are Reverend Vincia Celestine of Bethel Methodist Church, Pastor Maurice Howard of Big Stone Fellowship Church and Pastor Earl Esdaile of Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

They said the show is to encourage residents to keep trusting God during these uncertain times. Words of encouragement will be shared, songs of inspiration sung and the nation will be uplifted in prayer.

The programme will be followed by a COVID-19 update by the public entity St. Eustatius. There are currently 68 persons in self-quarantine as a safety precaution. The number of persons tested is 10, with seven persons testing negative for COVID-19 and three persons still awaiting their test results. Currently, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Statia (see related story).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/religious-leaders-to-present-one-hour-radio-show-today