Removal of car wrecks from public roads in preparation | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the abandoned cars to be removed.

A map of Philipsburg with marked car wrecks and abandoned vehicles.

PHILIPSBURG–All identified car wrecks visible from and located on the public road and Government property are soon to be removed. Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran has commissioned this project.

The VROMI Ministry began the inventory phase of the Vehicle Wreck Clean-Up Project as of October 26. A task force was established consisting of Public Works and Inspection Department personnel.

Members of the task force are going to identify, tag, and register vehicle wrecks in Parcel 1– Philipsburg – with boundaries starting from the Methodist Cemetery to Prins Bernhard Bridge and to the Freedom Fighters roundabout at Sundial High School, and including the Pointe Blanche area.

The identification of wrecks is in accordance with Article 1 Clause H. of the Waste Ordinance AB, 2013, GT no. 135.

The second phase of the project will consist of the removal of identified wrecks and is scheduled to commence in November. The removal of wrecks by the Government is in accordance with the law, as wrecks are considered garbage.

The project will tackle all identified wrecks visible from and/or located on the public road and government property. The complete inventory of wrecks is projected to span a few weeks.

The ministry aims to complete the inventory and removal of vehicle wrecks on public property in all districts by the first quarter of 2022, allowing for the absence of unforeseen obstacles.

An official publication informing the public of the process of the removal phase and the opportunity to dispose of wrecks will be publicised in the National Gazette and local media outlets in accordance with Article 24 of the Waste Ordinance.

Owners of wrecks that are located on public property will be given a two-week grace period effective as of the date of the publication in the National Gazette to remove and store their wrecks in an appropriate location as described in Article 23 of the Waste Ordinance.

Wrecks collected after the grace period will not be eligible for retrieval and will be processed for proper disposal, VROMI stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/removal-of-car-wrecks-from-public-roads-in-preparation