Remove eyesores from roadside or have them removed at your expense | THE DAILY HERALD

Egbert Doran

PHILIPSBURG–Persons with eyesores such as trailers, containers and chassis parked at the sides of main roads in the country, particularly in the Sucker Garden area, are urged to immediately remove them or have them removed at their expense.

“If you pass on the road in Sucker Garden and also other main roads, you see all these trailers and chassis and containers that are being put on the side of the road and I find it very unfortunate,” Minister of Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran said on Wednesday.

“We sell ourselves, not we sell ourselves, the fact is we are a tourist destination. There are many ships in port today [Wednesday – Ed.] and I find that is just nasty the way certain individuals choose to mess up our image and I urge all that have trailers parked on the side of the road to remove them immediately because starting end of this week we will start a joint collaboration within the different departments within the ministry to have them removed and that would be at the owner’s expense,” Doran said in his opening remarks during the live Council of Ministers press briefing.

“So, once again I want to reiterate, especially in the area of Sucker Garden where there are trailers and chassis and different things alongside the road, please have them removed. They are not only an ugly sight to see, but they are also dangerous in the event of any sort of accidents. We all know that there are different accidents that happened in the past and these accidents caused death based on things being on the side of the road, so once again, please have them removed before we remove them,” Doran warned.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/remove-eyesores-from-roadside-or-have-them-removed-at-your-expense