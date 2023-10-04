Renderings shown of Anguilla’s new airport | THE DAILY HERALD

Architect’s rendering of the front of the new terminal.



ANGUILLA–At the government of Anguilla press conference on Monday, October 2, the renderings of the new Clayton J. Lloyd Airport terminal were presented. In a recorded announcement Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster described it as a beautiful edifice fit for purpose, that would attract more visitors to Anguilla. He said that part of the funding is from the British government, twelve million pounds ster-ling, but mostly it is being paid for by the Anguilla government’s reserve fund and amounts to EC $279 million. This is approximately US $128 million in total.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes said that the planned date for commence-ment of construction of the airport terminal is January 2, 2024. He said the extension of the runway would take place the following year. The plan for a new airport has been long in the waiting, accord-ing to Hughes, noting that it was a vision of the late Ronald Webster and the late Hubert Hughes. The airport was renamed by former Minister Evan Gumbs in 2010 when it became the Clayton J. Lloyd In-ternational Airport. He said he was proud that the next chapter of its development is now here.

Minister of Home Affairs Kenneth Hodge said that his ministry is continuing with the review of the Labour Relations Act and in particular, dealing with service charge issues. In answer to a question, he said that constitutional reform has been put on hold as it was decided the minimum wage and the immigration and labour issues were more important.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/renderings-shown-of-anguilla-s-new-airport