Renovation begins at former Breedeweg Road school building | THE DAILY HERALD

l-r: Housing Director Jaquil Pandt, advisor to Commissioner Merkman, Roy Hooker, co-owner of Raincoat Construction Ruthilio Redan and Commissioner Reuben Merkman during a tour of the inner structure of the building.

l-r: advisor to Commissioner Merkman, Mr Roy Hooker, co-owners of Raincoat Construction Ulrich Redan, Ruthmila Maria Redan-Jones, and Ruthilio Redan, Commissioner Reuben Merkman, and Housing Director Jaquil Pandt pause for a photo at the Breedeweg Road School building.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Renovation work has officially begun at the former Breedeweg Road school building, which was severely damaged by fire in 2019, leaving its residents homeless. The historic structure is now set to be transformed into residential housing under a major renovation project being executed by Raincoat Construction.

Raincoat Construction is owned by Ulrich Redan, Ruthmila Maria Redan-Jones and their son, Ruthilio Redan. The project aims to restore and repurpose the long-vacant building while preserving its historic character.

Commissioner of Housing Reuben Merkman and Housing Director Jaquil Pandt conducted an official site visit on Friday, January 23, marking the start of the renovation works. During the visit, they reviewed the scope of the project and met with the contractors to assess progress.

The Government of St. Eustatius has entrusted the Statia Housing Foundation with oversight of the project as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen housing delivery on the island. Once completed, the former school building will be converted into four modern one-bedroom apartments. While the interior will be upgraded to meet contemporary living standards, the building’s original wooden exterior and historic appearance will be preserved.

Contractors have already commenced the initial phase of the works, focusing on repairing structural elements damaged by the fire before moving on to interior construction.

“This is a major win for our community,” Commissioner Merkman said. “We are taking a site that once represented loss and turning it into homes for four individuals or couples. It reflects both progress and preservation.”

Director Pandt emphasised that efficiency and quality remain key priorities. “Our department is working closely with the Statia Housing Foundation and Raincoat Construction to ensure these units meet modern standards. We are converting a challenge into an opportunity for our residents,” he stated.

Raincoat Construction has confirmed that the project is progressing according to schedule. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of the year, adding much-needed housing capacity ahead of the holiday season.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/renovation-begins-at-former-breedeweg-road-school-building