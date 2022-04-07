Renovation of Johan Cruyff Court is moving ahead | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Evita Pronk of the Planning Bureau, supervisor Henk Dubbeldam and Robert Zagers of the Planning Bureau at Johan Cruyff Court.



SABA–The resurfacing of Johan Cruyff Court in The Bottom is progressing well and should be completed by the end of April. The opening of the renovated court has been projected for May 5.

Commissioner of Public Health and Sport Rolando Wilson, Planning Bureau Head Robert Zagers, Planning Bureau Project Manager Evita Pronk and Henk Dubbeldam, who supervises the laying of the artificial grass, visited Johan Cruyff Court on Monday, April 4.

A drawing of Cruyff Court in Saba.

The works completed thus far include excavation, compacting and levelling off of the groundworks and construction of the retaining walls to prevent dirt from washing onto the new artificial grass.

Johan Cruyff Court has become slightly bigger, creating space for tracking lanes and a volleyball court. Currently the contractor, Saba Roads and Construction B.V., is working on resurfacing the field with artificial grass. Also, additional netting will be placed to ensure that balls stay on the field.

When the project has been completed, Johan Cruyff Court users can not only play soccer and softball, but after the resurfacing, they can also enjoy the volleyball court and two track lanes, one of 162 metres (m) and one of 168m.

Involved in this project are the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS; Johan Cruyff Foundation; Commissioner Wilson; the Planning Bureau; Policy Advisor Lauren Risley; Sport Coordinator Joelyn Robinson; supervisor Dubbeldam; and Saba Roads and Construction B.V.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/renovation-of-johan-cruyff-court-is-moving-ahead