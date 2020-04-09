Renovation of seniors’ homes put on hold because of COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

The seniors’ homes in Belvedere.

BELVEDERE–The St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) said it received notice from the St. Maarten Red Cross that plans to begin reconstruction and repair works at the Belvedere seniors’ homes has been put on hold because St. Maarten is under a total shutdown due to coronavirus COVID-19.

“The decision was taken by the Red Cross itself, after citing concerns for senior residents in the homes, most of whom are in the highest category of risk from COVID-19 due to medical preconditions,” said SMHDF in a press release on Wednesday.

“It is vital that [the – Ed.] construction process is held back. We are monitoring the situation and as soon as there is an indication that it is safe to start construction on the seniors’ home, St. Maarten Red Cross will inform you,” said the St. Maarten Red Cross in a letter to SMHDF. The construction was slated to begin in mid-March.

SMHDF Director Helen Salomons thanked St. Maarten Red Cross for the update and said she “fully understands their caution at this time.”

“Indeed, seniors are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus and anything that can be done to minimise that risk is most welcomed,” said Salomons, adding that she is looking forward to the renovation works beginning as soon as the all-clear is officially announced.

The renovation work is to follow SMHDF and the St. Maarten Red Cross signing a partnership agreement in December 2019. The work is funded through money raised by the Curaçao Red Cross and the Bonaire Red Cross.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/renovation-of-seniors-homes-put-on-hold-because-of-covid-19