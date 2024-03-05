Renovation of Simpson Bay Court completed through sponsored labour | THE DAILY HERALD

Pictured at the Simpson Bay Court are (from left) Limitless Infrastructure’s Managing Director Jordan Halley and Operations Manager Marlon Halley, VROMI Head of Infrastructure Charlon Pompier, Simpson Bay Foundation Representative Brigitte Halley and Policy Advisor Peter Gittens.

SIMPSON BAY–Renovation of the Simpson Bay Court has been completed. This was announced on Monday by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI.

The project was a collaborative effort involving the Department of Sports of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), and was sponsored by contractor Limitless Infrastructure BV.

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Simpson Bay Court's bleachers, roof and lighting infrastructure were left in disrepair, posing risks to spectators during evening activities. Recognising the identification of courts in need by the Department of Sports, the Ministry of VROMI developed a comprehensive plan of action for the project.

With the ministry contributing necessary materials for the renovations and Limitless Infrastructure donating collaborative labour, significant improvements have been made to enhance the functionality and safety of this crucial facility.

The renovation project targeted key areas for improvement, including the restoration of dilapidated bleachers and roofs, the reinstatement of the gutter system surrounding the court, trimming overgrown trees in the vicinity, and the installation of new light fixtures beneath the bleachers for proper night illumination.

Brigitte Halley, a representative of the Simpson Bay Community Foundation, said: “The bleachers are much safer now, and we can already see an improvement in youths being more active on the court. This court is undoubtedly a part of their upbringing and childhood, so we want them to have the best memories possible of it. With the roof being restored, they once again have shelter from the rain and sun."

The Ministry of VROMI looks forward to creating safer and more inviting environments

for the community, policy advisor Peter Gittens said. “The benefits that come with pouring into our communities are invaluable as they bring opportunity and inspiration to the community."

VROMI expressed gratitude for the fruitful collaboration with Limitless Infrastructure BV.

