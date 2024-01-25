Repairs on Welgelegen Road | THE DAILY HERALD

CUL DE SAC–The Ministry Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced a scheduled 24/7 road repair project from Thursday, January 25 to Monday, January 29 on Welgelegen Road. During this period, the VROMI team will conduct essential analysis and subsoil re-pairs, necessitating a partial closure of the specified route.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, VROMI will implement provisions to redirect vehicles throughout the execution of the repair work. A detour through Raul Illidge Sport Complex for those travelling from Cul de Sac is accessible, while the lane coming in from One Tete Lokay Roundabout remains available.

Following the completion of repairs, a crucial phase of concrete curing will take place for approxi-mately two days. The road is expected to reopen on Monday, January 29.

All motorists are kindly urged to adhere to this restriction for their safety and the overall success of the repair efforts. To minimize disruptions, ordinary vehicular traffic is advised to utilize alternative routes or follow the designated detour during the proposed closure period.

For real-time updates and any changes to the schedule, residents and commuters are encouraged to stay informed through official channels provided by VROMI. The ministry appreciates the communi-ty's cooperation and patience during this critical maintenance initiative.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/repairs-on-welgelegen-road