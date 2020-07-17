Repatriating students, residents to be tested for COVID-19 at PJIA | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Students and residents returning on the repatriation flight from the United States (US) on Saturday, July 18, who have not taken a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, will be tested on arrival at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), announced the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Friday night. TEATT expects that approximately 125 persons will be arriving on the repatriation flight.

The repatriation flight, which will be conducted by Spirit Airlines, has been organised in collaboration with government’s Department of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of TEATT, and Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS).

The flight will depart from Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and proceed to PJIA. The flight is scheduled to arrive at 1:30pm.

Persons arriving who already have a PCR test result should upload their results at www.stmaartenentry.com as soon as possible.

If one has not taken a PCR test, he or she will take a mandatory test on arrival at PJIA as a precautionary measure.

“These persons will be required to self-quarantine until their test results have been received and confirmed as COVID-19 negative. “Results are expected within 24-48 hours and will be delivered to individuals by CPS. “This decision was taken earlier this week in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA. Returning residents are hereby reminded that violation of self-quarantine can result in law-enforcement actions to ensure the safety of the public health of St. Maarten,” said the Ministry of TEATT.

