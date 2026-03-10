Republic Bank pre-Carnival block party with Control, Skillful Bands March 14 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Control Band and Skillful Band are set to help ignite the Carnival spirit as the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), in partnership with Republic Bank, presents the Carnival Kick-Off Block Party on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Control Band

Skillful Band

The event will be held at the Republic Bank parking lot in Philipsburg. Republic remains St. Maarten Carnival’s official banking partner.

Billed as “A lil fettin warm-up,” the event has become a growing tradition for SCDF and Republic Bank, offering revellers an early taste of the energy, music and atmosphere that define the Carnival season. The block party will run from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and will also feature Mixmaster Pauly, with food and drinks on sale throughout the evening.

The pre-Carnival event serves as an official warm-up to the weeks of activities that follow, as the island builds momentum toward the opening of Carnival Village on April 10 and the start of the 2026 Carnival festivities.

St. Maarten Carnival 2026 will mark a major milestone as the festival celebrates its 55th anniversary. Residents and visitors alike will be treated to a record 26 consecutive days of Carnival celebrations, running from April 10 to May 5, 2026.

SCDF said the Republic Bank Pre-Carnival Block Party is intended to bring people together ahead of the busy season, while creating excitement for what promises to be a historic edition of the island’s premier cultural festival.

With live performances, music, food, drinks and the unmistakable Carnival vibe, organisers are encouraging the public to come out and be part of the official build-up to Carnival 2026.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/republic-bank-pre-carnival-block-party-with-control-skillful-bands-march-14