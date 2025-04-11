Réserve Naturelle holding a second informative session on marine turtles | THE DAILY HERALD

An eco-volunteer in the field for “trace counting”. Photo copyright AGRNSM.

HOPE ESTATE–As part of the programme to study marine turtle populations, the Réserve Naturelle management association AGRNSM will welcome the public to its premises in Hope Estate from 5:30pm to 7:30pm today, Friday, April 11, to raise awareness of conserving marine biodiversity, marine turtles in particular.

The presentation will include the threats turtles face and the actions to protect them, including scientific monitoring and the contribution of eco-volunteers.

Marine turtle populations have been declining in the region for several decades and are now endangered, yet they are an emblematic species of the island’s natural heritage.

Saint-Martin is home to several types of population: resident marine turtles feeding on coral reefs and underwater meadows, and passing marine turtles, whose females come up to the beaches to lay their eggs at the end of their migration.

This is why the National Action Plan for marine turtles in the French West Indies, for which Réserve Naturelle is the territorial coordinator, is leading missions to monitor, understand, conserve, raise awareness and manage stranded animals.

The Réserve Naturelle management association is the leading player in the French West Indies Marine Turtle Network for actions implemented on the territory of Saint-Martin. Among these actions, the study of the populations of marine turtles in reproduction is carried out by the “count trace”, on all local laying sites, including all the beaches of the island.

Réserve Naturelle is therefore inviting all citizens wishing to contribute, both new and old eco-volunteers, to come and find out about and discuss these species, as well as how to take action in the field to conserve them.

Interested volunteers can register for the schedule for monitoring sea turtle egg-laying in Saint-Martin: species identification, life cycle, threats, actions, “trace count” training.

The evening will end with refreshments. Admission is free, but places are limited.

Action to help marine turtles in Saint-Martin is supported by dedicated funding, allocated by the Department of the Environment, Planning and Housing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/reserve-naturelle-holding-a-second-informative-session-on-marine-turtles