Réserve’s Ashley Daniel presented with Tradewinds Environmental Hero Award | THE DAILY HERALD

Ashley Daniel (third from left) accepts the 2025 Environmental Hero award from a Tradewinds representative at the CMC press conference. Looking on are CMC’s Stephen Burzon (left) and Maritime Affairs Director Michael Wëry (second left). Last year’s winner Delhon Hewitt (second right) is standing next to another Tradewinds representative. (Robert Luckock photos)

SIMPSON BAY–Ashley Daniel, Chief of Police (Chef de Garde) for the French-side marine park Réserve Naturelle, was presented with the 2025 Tradewinds Environmental Hero Award at a press conference in St. Maarten Yacht Club (SMYC) Wednesday for the 7th Caribbean Multihull Challenge (CMC) and Rally from today until February 2.

Daniel (29), born in Saint Martin, is the second recipient of the award following Delhon Hewitt, Chief Ranger from St. Maarten Nature Foundation, last year. Daniel has been with Réserve Naturelle for 10 years, first as a trainee, then working her way up the ranks to become the Chief and obtaining her boat captain’s licence.

Maritime Affairs Director Michael Wëry, who nominated her, described her job patrolling the Réserve to protect the environment and make sure regulations are adhered to and vessels are in conformity, as “very tough.” She is supported by the Gendarmerie’s Brigade Nautique. Daniel was presented with a plaque by a representative of sponsor Tradewinds Experience.

Earlier, CMC Marketing Director Stephen Burzon gave an overview of the regatta while Steering Committee Member Robbie Ferron focused on the racing aspect and some of the entries. There are 18 boats in the racing division and nine in the associated rally. Burzon praised the “phenomenal” sponsorship of the marine industry which is enabling the CMC to continue growing.

Several journalists from the international press were present, from Voile, Multicoques, Sail Magazine, and Multihull Power and Sail.

Particular attention was given to the mouth-watering match-up of the 72-foot Gunboat “Layla”, to be helmed by the renowned Brian Thompson, and the HH 66 “Lee Overlay and Partners” (ex Nemo) a previous winner of the CMC.

Ferron announced that the owner of Highland Fling 18, Lord Irvine Laidlaw, winner of the Multihull Cup in Mallorca, will not be participating after all. Then there is the exciting Diam 24 trimaran class, of which nine are racing in the CMC and 12 in the Heineken Regatta.

The Rally is a new event for those catamarans that do not want to race but can still sail fast. They simply have to get from the start to the finish in a shorter time than the other boats.

Also making its debut on Thursday is the 1st Annual Great Beach and Boardwalk Jamboree, something new to entertain sailors. Depending on the wind and conditions, there will be three to four races in Great Bay from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Burzon and Dr. Soc from Island 92 will be commentating from upstairs in the Dutch Blond Beach Bar. As Burzon pointed out, the Jamboree is a pilot event designed to reinvigorate Philipsburg and Boardwalk Boulevard.

The Tradewinds Experience electric catamaran “Aurora” which was featured last year will also be in Great Bay with other boats from the Tradewinds fleet.

There will be activities in the Sports Park from 3:00pm to 5:00pm; Tug of War, volleyball, beach soccer, etcetera. The party on Boardwalk Boulevard is from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Prize-giving for the racing crews who will be coming over to Philipsburg by bus is in the St. Rose Arcade at 7:00pm. Holland House Hotel has an invitation-only party from 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten was caught up in traffic congestion, but arrived just in time to say a few words. It was her first time at the CMC. She confirmed it is the government’s goal to reinvigorate Philipsburg.

“We want to make Philipsburg an entertainment capital. We welcome events like these, as they help to grow the blue economy,” she said.

Member of Parliament (MP) Chris de Weever was also present at the press conference.

