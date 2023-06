Local resident Tommy takes it upon himself to buy cement to fill the potholes in Walter Nisbeth Road in Philipsburg. He can regularly be seen making a mixture of cement, sand and water and applying it where needed. To mark a recently fixed pothole near Prins Bernhard Bridge, he placed his bicycle in front of it as a warning for oncoming traffic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/resident-fills-potholes