Residents angered by blocked beach access at Anse des Sables | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington (right) and Albert Blake (second right) look at the fence at Anse des Sables Residences, Sandy Ground, that was partly open on Saturday, as Cédrick André (left) talks to inhabitants. (Robert Luckock photo)





MARIGOT–Inhabitants of Sandy Ground have demanded a fence that has closed off beach access at Residence Anse des Sables in Sandy Ground be removed, as all beaches on the French side are public.

A video of inhabitants arguing with Gendarmes taken by Radio St. Martin on Friday about the fence went viral. It was not clear when the fence, which has a gate opening in the centre with a combination lock, was installed but is thought to be about two weeks ago. The fence has already been removed a few times, but was reinstalled again.

On Saturday morning a demonstration was organised by inhabitants at the site to which Collectivité President Louis Mussington was invited to intervene and listen to the complaints. Some of the inhabitants gave their views. Also present were familiar activists and guardians of citizen rights CédricK André and Albert Blake from union UNI.T 978.

Mussington acknowledged straight-away on seeing the fence: “From what I see, that has to go. No beach is private.” Another fence at the other end of the Anse des Sables property prevents access to the Le Beach Hotel construction project. Protestors are also concerned that Le Beach Hotel appears to be modifying its waterfront area.

“We want your assurance that when Le Beach Hotel is finished we will have access to pass from here (Anse des Sables) all the way up to the cemetery, like we used to have in the past,” Blake told Mussington. “We don’t want this sort of segregation in our territory. We want this to be resolved in a peaceful way; otherwise, we have to go to another level.

“400 years of slavery and 160 years of freedom, we can’t continue accepting this craziness. Before the youngsters in Sandy Ground decide to take matters into their own hands, we want this resolved peacefully as quickly as possible.”

André added: “To me, it’s a form of apartheid being installed in St. Martin. That was in Africa and it ended. It’s not supposed to be in the Caribbean.”

Another demonstrator, Tony Parrondo, said denying locals access to beaches is nothing new. Attempts to fence off beaches have occurred in Baie Nettle and other areas. “It was never addressed by the former President of the Collectivité, and neither by the Aline Hanson presidency,” he said.

Mussington gave assurance that he will take up the matter with Service Urbanism and Direction de L’Environnment et de L’Aménagement et du Logement (DEAL).

Anse des Sables residents reportedly have complained about robberies and dogs fouling the beach.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/residents-angered-by-blocked-beach-access-at-anse-des-sables