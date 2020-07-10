Residents complain about dumping in neighbourhood | THE DAILY HERALD

The complaints of some Cay Hill residents about illegal dumping have become louder after six shipping containers have been seemingly abandoned in their neighbourhood. In photo: Two containers that were recently discarded on Welgelegen Drive in Cay Hill.



CAY HILL–The complaints of some Cay Hill residents about illegal dumping have become louder over the past week after six shipping containers have been seemingly abandoned in their neighbourhood. They say the area around Welgelegen Drive and Panther Road has been used as a “dumping ground” for some time.

Residents say an unknown person or company dumped two shipping containers on Panther Road and another four on Welgelegen Drive sometime last week.

One container on Welgelegen Road is obstructing the view of road users trying to turn onto Cougar Road. The others have completely blocked one lane of the already narrow street.

Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Inspectors placed notices on the containers on Tuesday, citing their placement on the roadside as violations of the country’s Building Ordinance. Persons found violating this ordinance can be fined.

“You have placed containers on the public road, which can be a danger for traffic,” read one notice.

As of press time Thursday, the containers had not been removed and were still in the neighbourhood. Residents say this area of Cay Hill has been used a dumping ground for some time. Several cars have been abandoned in the neighbourhood for more than six months and a truck flatbed has sat there stationary for almost a year.

One female resident told The Daily Herald on Tuesday that she is scared to walk home at night for fear that a robber may be hiding among the discarded objects.

Residents are urging the VROMI Ministry to remove the abandoned vehicles and containers as soon as possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/residents-complain-about-dumping-in-neighbourhood